Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 141,745 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.23% of Coursera worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $1,299,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 253,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,871.60. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,823.20. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,087. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $11.91 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

