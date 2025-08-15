Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 400,477 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of Eldorado Gold worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 335.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

