Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 405,378 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Rocket Lab worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 2,186.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 338,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 52.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 132.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 530,230 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,900. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $212,063.14. Following the sale, the director owned 419,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,005,213.22. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

