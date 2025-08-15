Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 83,029 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Tenable worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 19.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Tenable Trading Down 5.1%

Tenable stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 0.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,801.90. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 331,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,980.12. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.