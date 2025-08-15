Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

