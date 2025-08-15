Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in monday.com were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in monday.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,010,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,944,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price objective on shares of monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

MNDY stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average is $274.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $171.54 and a 1-year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

