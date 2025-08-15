Deutsche Bank AG Buys 47,033 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.79% of Titan Machinery worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

TITN stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $454.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.37. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

