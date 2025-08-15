Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,298 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

