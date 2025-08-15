Deutsche Bank AG Buys 71,421 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,742. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $5,320,624. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

