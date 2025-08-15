Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $12.98 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

