Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,535,000 after acquiring an additional 339,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,262,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 955,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 204,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

