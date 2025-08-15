Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

