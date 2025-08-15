Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 124.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,662 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.82% of NeuroPace worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPCE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuroPace by 440.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $298.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 168.61% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

