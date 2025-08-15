Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Gold were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,687,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Gold by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 2,931,470 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in New Gold by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,147,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,925,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,157 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $6,111,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

