Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of KANZHUN worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 7.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 37.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

KANZHUN Stock Performance

KANZHUN stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KANZHUN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BZ

KANZHUN Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.