Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,785 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 38,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $47,991.93. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,065.99. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $166,729.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,389,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,295,546.86. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,997 shares of company stock worth $5,846,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.57 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The firm had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

