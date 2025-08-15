Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,232,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,700,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,354,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,280,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after acquiring an additional 355,013 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

