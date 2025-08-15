Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.63 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

