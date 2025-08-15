Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Marathon Digital worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,897,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,832,000 after buying an additional 1,028,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,416,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,726.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 716,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 677,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $536,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,946,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,035,758.08. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,400,773.30. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,475 shares of company stock worth $2,219,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 6.24. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.