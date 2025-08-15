Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,104,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,510 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.03% of Talkspace worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 1,230.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALK opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $423.70 million, a PE ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.06. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.08 million. Talkspace had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talkspace

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 39,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 433,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,190.10. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Talkspace

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.