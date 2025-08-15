Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.15 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Global by 556.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 577.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $121,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($2.14). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 71.58% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

