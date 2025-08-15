Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.48 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,635 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387,567 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 282,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2,702.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 275,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 263,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAUR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

