Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.87 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 39.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 20.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE IDA opened at $125.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $127.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

