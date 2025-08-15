Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Qfin were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qfin in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Qfin in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qfin during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth $206,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qfin Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Qfin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

