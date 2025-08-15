Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 292.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,744,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,606,000 after buying an additional 394,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 926,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE SPHR opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $4.96. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.