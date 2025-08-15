Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.85 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,167,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 765,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 99,419 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 105.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $32,913,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $106.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 212.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,505.32. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

