Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,518 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

