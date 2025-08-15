Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.98 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 697.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

