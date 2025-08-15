Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Badger Meter worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

NYSE BMI opened at $190.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.96. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

