Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Onto Innovation worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 79.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

