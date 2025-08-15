Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of SPS Commerce worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $203.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

