Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Chewy worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $38.94 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

