Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,543,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE AIT opened at $273.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.18 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average is $240.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

