Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.