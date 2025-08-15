Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 761,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENG. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PENG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penguin Solutions

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $52,009.32. Following the sale, the director owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $463,203.24. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,575,389.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,175 shares of company stock worth $1,644,448. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Penguin Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PENG opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 2.02. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Analysts predict that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

