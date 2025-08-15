Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Rubrik worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rubrik by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Rubrik by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBRK. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 454,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,225.12. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 43,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $3,819,415.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 38,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,084.32. This represents a 53.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080,047 shares of company stock valued at $99,115,944. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.