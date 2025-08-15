Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of CBIZ worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 425,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 427,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,482,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Rodney A. Young acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Down 3.6%

CBZ stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

