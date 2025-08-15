Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

