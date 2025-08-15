Deutsche Bank AG Sells 200,064 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,180,000 after acquiring an additional 390,814 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 286,097 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 867,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 624,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 212,189 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at $93,979,941.85. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,560 shares of company stock worth $1,074,858 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

