Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,087 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.44% of First BanCorp. worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 1,460,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,622,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after acquiring an additional 248,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,846,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $21.53 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

