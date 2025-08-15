Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,572 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 634,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

