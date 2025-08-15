Deutsche Bank AG Sells 492,107 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,107 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 154,993 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 348,279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,629,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,573.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,588.96. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,158 shares of company stock valued at $233,911. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.78 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

