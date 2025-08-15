Deutsche Bank AG Sells 61,578 Shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,578 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Knife River were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNF opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

