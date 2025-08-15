Deutsche Bank AG Sells 738,831 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738,831 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Carlyle Group worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 117.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CG opened at $64.91 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

