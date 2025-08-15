Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,732,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of StandardAero as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in StandardAero by 272.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the first quarter worth about $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

StandardAero Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE SARO opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,292,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SARO

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.