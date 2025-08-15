Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 223.64%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.