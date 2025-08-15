Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.00% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Thomas Andrew Rowland sold 4,975 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $426,407.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,453.74. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $508,190.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,596.72. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,349 shares of company stock worth $11,880,691 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.