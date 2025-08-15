Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 827,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.32% of Innoviva worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

INVA opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

