Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Doximity worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Doximity by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Doximity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,934. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.