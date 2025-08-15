Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Elbit Systems worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $206,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESLT. Wall Street Zen lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

ESLT stock opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.20. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.53 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

